Netflix reveals first trailer and release date for Indonesian coming-of-age film ‘Dear David’

Netflix has revealed the first trailer and release date for Indonesian director Lucky Kuswandi’s coming-of-age drama Dear David.

Set to premiere on Netflix this February 9, the trailer for Dear David introduces us to Laras, a straight-A student who writes a secret erotic fantasy blog about herself and her classmate David. The diary is discovered by a classmate after Laras logs out of her blog on a school computer but forgets to close the window, leading to a schoolwide hunt to find the writer of the blog.

Laras can be seen struggling with the dual identities of her public image as an example student and her hidden fantasy self as the trailer teases her preparing to address her school just before it ends.

Watch the trailer for Dear David below.

A Netflix Original movie, Dear David stars Shenina Cinnamon, Emir Mahira, and Caitlin North Lewis in Cinnamon’s first role since her performance in romantic teen drama Cross The Line last year.

