Netflix announces addition of seven new films and TV shows from South Korea

Netflix has announced the addition of seven South Korean film and TV offerings, including Space Sweepers and The Call.

The streaming service announced the slate of upcoming films and TV series yesterday (November 24). Among them is Space Sweepers, which is touted as one of the country’s first forays into sci-fi adventure.

The blockbuster was originally scheduled for theatrical release in September, before coronavirus concerns nixed all plans for public screenings. The film will now premiere on Netflix in the first quarter of 2021. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has sated its viewers’ growing appetite for Korean productions with additions like the wildly successful TV series Crash Landing on You, zombie thriller #Alive, and documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky. Other South Korean productions on the service include Do Do Sol Sol La Sol, Private Lives, and Start-Up.

“We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and travel everywhere,” said Netflix’s Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Content (Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand). “We’re bringing Korean storytelling with the goal to entertain our members around the world.”

Besides Space Sweepers, the other films premiering on Netflix are The Call, a fast-paced thriller starring Park Shin-hye which is the first from the rollout, premiering this Friday (November 27). On the first day of January 2021 comes What Happened to Mr. Cha?, a meta-comedy starring Cha In-pyo as himself.

Meanwhile, the TV shows on their way span heartfelt dramas to fantasy adventures. Both Sweet Home and The Uncanny Counter are adaptations from popular webtoons, the former a thriller marked by body horror and intricate VFX, and the latter a fantastical take on modern-day demon hunters.

The Uncanny Counter will arrive this weekend (November 28) while Sweet Home, starring Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young, will debut on December 18.

Run On, a meditative drama on the complications of day-to-day communication, debuts on December 16. Lovestruck in the City is the only upcoming TV show without a confirmed release date, arriving sometime in December with leads Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won.