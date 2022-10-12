Netflix announces new slate of original Thai films, series

Netflix has announced four new Thai films and two series in its first major expansion into original Thai-language content.

The streaming platform has found success with the individually commissioned shows Thai Cave Rescue and Bangkok Breaking, and now seeks to expand into the local level in more of its territories. The six projects on Netflix’s Thai slate will be produced by local production firms GMM Studios, International, GDH, Song Sound Productions, Transformation Films, 18 Tanwa and Jungka Bangkok, and will be helmed by established Thai producers and directors.

Writer-director Prueksa Amaruji is directing the Ekachai Uekrongtham-produced dark comedy Lost Lotteries, which will begin streaming on November 16, while writer Kongdej Jaturanrasmee will join indie producer Soros Sukhum on the Sitisiri Mongkolsiri-directed family drama Hunger.

Advertisement

Director Wisit Sasanatieng will helm dark comedy The Murderer, and Nonzee Nimibutr will direct a drama about the halcyon days of Thai cinema, which featured live narrated dialogue.

Shutter‘s Parkpoom Wongpoom is taking on a love-triangle thriller series titled Delete, while his colleague Nalina Chayasombat will direct Analog Squad, a series about a group of outcasts hired by a broken family as surrogate family members.

Netflix has not announced release dates for the titles, other than Lost Lotteries.

Netflix Thailand’s Wow Pongpanich shared in an announcement that the six projects were “crafted specially for Thai audiences”, though he added that he believed the themes of the projects would resound universally for all audiences. “In the past, creators would have to do the international film circuit to drum up interest. But with Netflix streaming the content to more than 190 countries around the world, it’s opened up countless opportunities,” he concluded.

Netflix is also set to start streaming a live-action adaptation of the popular Asian horror fiction book series Mr. Midnight this October 24. Information about the new series is sparse, but will feature a group of friends who become supernatural detectives, recording their adventures in a blog called ‘Mr. Midnight’.

Singaporean actress Chen Yixin, Australian actors Caleb Monk and Nikki Dekker, and Malaysian actor Idan Aedan make up the main cast of the series.