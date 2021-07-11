Netflix announces ‘The Witcher’ anime film release date and shares new teaser trailer

Netflix has announced a release date for The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf – you can watch a new teaser trailer below.

The new anime film will arrive on the streaming service on August 23, ahead of the highly-anticipated second season of The Witcher which is set for a December 17 release.

The release date for The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf was shared on Friday (July 9) during WitcherCon. A teaser trailer for the film, which will focus on Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, Vesemir, was also shared.

“The anime film tells the story of Vesemir, a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin,” Netflix said of Nightmare Of The Wolf.

The film was produced by Studio Mir, which worked on Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender, and includes input from The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and producer Beau DeMayo.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf below:

Elsewhere during WitcherCon, CD Projekt Red announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive free DLC (downloadable content) alongside the next-gen update planned for later this year.

Taking place July 9 and 10, the virtual event was put on to bring together fans of The Witcher, which spans Netflix’s TV series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels as well as the video game franchise.

Featuring “a variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen”, WitcherCon also shared breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes snippets, and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.