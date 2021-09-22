Netflix buys rights to entire Roald Dahl catalogue

Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, with plans to create a universe across several formats.

The streaming giant made an initial deal with the author’s company in 2018, initiating plans for an animated series based on Charlie And The Chocolate Factory as well as an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

Adaptations will now span animated and live-action films and television shows, but also publishing, games, immersive experiences, theatre, merchandise and more.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a joint statement with Luke Kelly, MD of the RDSC: “These stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent.

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix.”

According to Variety, the 26 employees of RDSC will keep their jobs and a large part of the profits from the sale will help set up a charitable trust focusing on children’s health, anti-hate and anti-racism.

“Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base,” the statement continued.

“Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come.”

Last year, it was reported that Ralph Fiennes could be in line to play Miss Trunchball in the forthcoming Matilda adaptation. He would be joining Killing Eve star Jodie Comer as Miss Honey.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet was confirmed to play Willy Wonka in a new prequel film exploring the younger days of the inventor and chocolate maker. The film will be directed by Paddington‘s Paul King.