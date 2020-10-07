Netflix film ‘Cuties’ facing criminal charge in Texas over “lewd” content

Netflix is facing criminal charges in Texas for the “lewd” depiction of children in Maïmouna Doucouré’s film Cuties.

The film, released last month, focuses on 11-year-old Amy who finds herself caught between the traditional Muslim values of her family and her newfound ambition to join an all-girls dance troupe.

Netflix has been indicted by the state of Texas, as confirmed in a document shared by State Representative Matt Schaefer on Twitter.

His description reads: “Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege”

In response to the charges, Netflix said in a statement: “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”

French cinema group UniFrance recently criticised the “violent reaction” to the film, saying it “offers its full support” to Doucouré and the film’s producers in a memo sent out to the French industry.

“Cuties offers a subtle and sophisticated denunciation of the hyper-sexualisation of a young generation who translate and reproduce the images that inundate them in their daily lives, particularly via social media,” the statement from UniFrance said.

In a four-star review of Cuties, NME said: “This is a vivid and very alarming portrait of a young girl struggling to live up to two competing forms of deeply ingrained patriarchy.”