Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-po and more to star in Korean racing movie ‘Seoul Vibe’ coming to Netflix in August

Netflix has confirmed the cast and release date of its forthcoming Korean original film, Seoul Vibe.

Netflix Golden, a social media channel of the streaming platform dedicated to celebrating the pan-Asian diaspora, took to Twitter to announce Seoul Vibe will begin streaming on August 26.

The announcement also arrived alongside the first visual for the new movie: a poster depicting two race cars forming the number “88” through skid marks, setting the stage for the film’s setting in 1988. “Drive back to 1988,” reads the poster.

Seoul Vibe: coming Aug. 26 to Netflix pic.twitter.com/arUn6w7gwO — Golden (@netflixgolden) July 20, 2022

The streaming service has also confirmed the film’s all-star cast, consisting of Yoo Ah-in (Hellbound), Go Kyung-po (Reply 1988), Lee Kyu-hyung (All Of Us Are Dead), Park Ju-hyun (Extracurricular) and former Wanna One singer Ong Seong-wu.

Other actors to make appearances in the movie include Kim Sung-kyun (Reply 1988), Moon So-ri, Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay), Jung Woong-in (Prison Playbook) and more.

Seoul Vibe has been described an action blockbuster set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. It tells the story of an unbelievably ambitious plot for a slush fund robbery, following the drivers of the “Sanggye-dong Supreme Team” who get mired in the investigation of the robbery.

The film will be directed by Moon Hyun-sung, who is known for his work on the K-drama As One and the 2017 movie The King’s Case Note.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Seoul Vibe lead Yoo Ah-in will act in another Netflix Korean title, the drama Goodbye Earth (also known as The Fool At The End Of The World).