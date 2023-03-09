Watch the intense trailer for Thai culinary suspense film ‘Hunger’

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming original Thai language suspense film Hunger.

Hunger follows the story of Aoy (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), an amateur but talented cook who runs her family street food stall as she’s invited to join culinary icon Chef Paul’s (Nopachai Jayanama) and his private chef team, Hunger. Tensions rise as Aoy hones her skills and clashes with Chef Paul.

Watch the intense trailer for Hunger below.

Hunger is set to release exclusive on Netflix on April 8.

Director Sitisiri Mongkolsiri said via a press statement: “This is a journey of two people, each driven by their own hunger into many situations and complications. People can eat until they are full, but they may still be hungry for acceptance, fame, love and more.”

Mongkolsiri also revealed that he had enlisted the help of real-life Michelin-awarded chef Chalee Kader, who served as a supervisor when it came to the authenticity of cooking scenes and ensuring that each dish came out stunning visually.

The cast were also put through culinary lessons to make every cooking scene as authentic as possible. “An advantage of having the actors know cooking skills is that they could get into their characters more authentically. This made the shoot and the performances much better,” explained Sitisiri.

“Some people may relate to Aoy, Paul or Tone, while others may focus on the food or social context. Or it can also be a source of inspiration for those who are fighting to achieve their dreams,” he adds. “There are many different sides to be seen, and I leave it up to the viewers to discover their own take.”