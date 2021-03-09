Netflix is releasing a documentary on the last ever Blockbuster video store

Netflix is dropping a documentary about the last ever Blockbuster video store later this month.

Entitled The Last Blockbuster, the film features interviews with fans, employees and business people, as well as a nostalgic look back at the store.

It also focuses on the only remaining Blockbuster left in the world in Bend, Oregon.

Advertisement

A statement on the official Facebook page for the documentary reads: “A lot of people know that Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix early on and they passed on the opportunity.

“In an ironic twist of fate, our movie The Last Blockbuster is coming to Netflix one week from today.

“We are beyond excited for people to get to see this tribute to era of home video on the world’s largest streaming service.

“Just don’t forget to rewind it when you’re done watching it and bring it back by noon on Wednesday.”

You can watch a trailer for The Last Blockbuster, which arrives on Netflix on March 15, below.

The Last Blockbuster Trailer for the documentary 'The Last Blockbuster' Available now on DVD/Bluray and ironically on Digital and VOD. Posted by The Last Blockbuster on Friday, March 13, 2020