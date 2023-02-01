Netflix is removing all of these movies and TV shows this month

Netflix will be removing a host of movies and TV series from its library this month.
Both the UK and US versions of the streaming service take down numerous titles each month. This is usually due to licensing deals ending.
While some titles often make their way back onto Netflix at a later date, some end up moving to other platforms.
This month will see a large number of movies and TV shows removed from the service, including a selection of Netflix Originals.
The titles receiving the cut include everything from The King’s Speech and School Of Rock, to The Addams Family and the original Spider-Man trilogy.
Below, you can find a full list of every film and TV series set to be removed from the UK and US versions of Netflix.
UK movies:
1 February
Amélie
Biking Borders
Christmas Under Wraps
The Cider House Rules
Collateral (2004)
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Guest House
Holmes & Watson
Hostel
The King’s Speech
Letters to Juliet
Love Happens
Love Jacked
Meet the Parents
Miracles from Heaven
Newness
School of Rock
Separation
Why Did I Get Married?
4 February
Broken Hearts Gallery
5 February
Brokeback Mountain
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
6 February
Wild Target
9 February
Peter Rabbit (2018)
Pirates (2021)
11 February
The Roads Not Taken
12 February
Spontaneous
13 February
Cuddle Weather
14 February
The Last Stand (2013)
15 February
The Bad Education Movie
Christmas with the Coopers
Dear John (2010)
Ladies in Lavender
Pottersville
16 February
About Time
Along Came Polly
Antz
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale
Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar
Battleship
Big Fat Liar
Bring it On: In it to Win it
Darkest Hour
Dead Silence
Enemigo intimo
The Great Wall
Happy Gilmore
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
The Last House on the Left (2009)
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Mr Peabody & Sherman
Nightmare High
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Red Dragon
Repo Men
Split
Tower Heist
The Unborn
Wanderlust
18 February
13 Minutes
19 February
A Place in the Stars
Peru: Tesoro escondido
20 February
Scarecrow (2019)
UK TV:
1 February
Angel Beats
The Defiant Ones – Netflix Original
Jane the Virgin
The Mystic River
Pop Team Epic
Prison Playbook – Netflix Original
3 February
Imperial Dreams – Netflix Original
4 February
Fukrey Boyzzz
8 February
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Sons of the Caliphate
11 February
Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio
16 February
Spark
22 February
Fifty: The Series
US movies:
1 February
The Addams Family (1991)
Addams Family Values
Alpha and Omega
Battle: Los Angeles
Biking Borders
The Car: Road to Revenge
A Christmas Catch
Christmas with a Prince
Chronically Metropolitan
Cleaner
Countdown
The Foreigner
The 15:17 to Paris
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
Hometown Holiday
The Hunt for Red October
Hyena Road
Justice
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo (2008)
Rocks
Sing Street
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
That’s My Boy
Troy
28 Days
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Up in the Air
A Very Country Christmas
3 February
Imperial Dreams – Netflix Original
4 February
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Fukrey Boyzzz
5 February
The Paper Tigers
9 February
The Kindness of Strangers
10 February
St Vincent
11 February
A Bad Moms Christmas
Middle of Nowhere
12 February
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
13 February
Cuddle Weather
15 February
Monster High: Electrified
Pottersville
16 February
By the Sea
The Forest
Mr Right
Term Life
18 February
No Escape Room
19 February
A Place in the Stars
20 February
Scarecrow (2019)
21 February
The Conjuring 2
Girl on the Third Floor
28 February
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall
US TV:
1 February
The Borgias
Love Daily
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
My Dead Ex
The Mystic River
Pop Team Epic
The Unsettling
Zac and Mia
7 February
H2O: Just Add Water
8 February
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! – Netflix Original
Sons of the Caliphate
10 February
Versailles
11 February
El Chema
14 February
Palazuelos mi rey
16 February
Nightmare High
Spark
22 February
Fifty: The Series
23 February
Best Lover
25 February
Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Documentary
19 February
Perú: Tesoro escondido
Comedy
22 February
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
26 February
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
24 February
Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Kids
1 February
Horrid Henry
Earlier this month, Netflix released a star-studded teaser reel for all the major films that will be arriving on the platform this year. Among them are Millie Bobby Brown’s new fantasy epic Damsel and the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon rom-com Your Place Or Mine.
Other notable titles include The Adam Project 2, Luther: Fallen Sun, Extraction 2, and Murder Mystery 2.
You can find a full list of every film coming to Netflix this year here.