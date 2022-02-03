Netflix offers update on Continue Watching feature

Netflix is updating the platform’s Continue Watching feature, letting users manually control the playback options.

The streaming giant confirmed the fix in an official blogspost, saying it will roll out on devices across desktop, mobile and Smart TVs.

Until now, the Continue Watching row on the homepage would feature TV shows or films that had been started but weren’t finished. With the new upgrade, users can sort this row manually.

To remove a title from this row, the option now lets you scroll down on the title’s card beyond options including “Episodes & more”, “Audio & Subtitles”, down to “Remove from Continue Watching”.

A button to "remove from continue watching" has just appeared on my Netflix, and I swear my life is changed forever. — Genevieve Riccoboni (@GenRiccoboni) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, a new report revealed UK audiences spent triple the time watching the BBC over Netflix last year.

A study from media analyst Enders Analysis (via Deadline), which set out to research Netflix’s growth in the country over the last decade, found the proportion of total UK viewing to Netflix was seven per cent in 2021, compared to 22 per cent for the BBC.

ITV and YouTube beat Netflix too with 16 and 14 per cent respectively. Channel 4 was level with the streaming giant at seven per cent.

According to the report, Netflix’s proportion of UK viewing has risen over the past decade, although it remained broadly flat last year. Around 16.7million UK households subscribe to Netflix in total.

There are also fears that Netflix could lose up to 750,000 UK subscribers after Disney+ took back control of a number of popular shows.

Analysts at the research firm Digital i estimate that the loss of the titles could cost the streamer as much as £90million annually if all of the 750,000 subscribers were to move to Disney+, reports The Guardian.