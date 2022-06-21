Netflix to produce sequel to 2018 Korean action film ‘Believer’

The sequel to 2018 South Korean action-crime film Believer will be produced as a Netflix original.

On June 20, Netflix shared that it has greenlit the production of Believer 2, the sequel to 2018’s Believer starring veteran actors Cho Jin-woong (Signal) and Our Blues’ Cha Seung-won.

The streaming giant has since confirmed its casting for the forthcoming film, with Cho and Cha, along with Kim Dong-young, returning in their original roles. They will be joined by newcomers Han Hyo-joo (Happiness), Oh Seung-hoon (Bloody Heart) and Lee Joo-young (Voice).

Believer (2018) revolves around a detective named Won-ho (played by Cho), who fights to bring down the leader of a multinational drug ring in Asia. With the help of several parties involved in the trafficking scene, including cartel member Brian (played by Cha), the detective manages to track down the elusive drug lord.

According to Variety, the new sequel will be directed by Baek Jong-yeol, best known for his 2015 fantasy-romance film The Beauty Inside. The publication also noted that a spin-off series is currently under consideration.

Believer 2 will pick up from the first film’s ending, as Won-ho resumes his hunt of the drug lord and investigate the disappearance of low-level drug dealer Rak. Originally played by Lost’s Ryu Jun-yeol, the role will passed on to Oh in the sequel.