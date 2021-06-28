Netflix has released a new trailer for Fear Street Part One: 1994 – check it out below.

It’s the first full-length trailer to tease the first film in the forthcoming trilogy, which is due for release this Friday (July 2).

The films are inspired by the books of horror author R.L. Stine, and are aimed at an adult audience despite the books being aimed at teenagers.

Part One follows a serial killer possessed by an ancient witch haunting the fictional city of Shadyside, exploring the terrors plaguing the small town across several centuries.

Check out the trailer for the first film below

An official synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy reads: “In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets.

“Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

Cast members for the trilogy include Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Maya Hawke, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 will be released on Netflix on July 2, with Part Two to follow on July 9, and Part Three set for release on July 16.