Netflix shares deleted Millie Bobby Brown scenes from ‘Enola Holmes’

Netflix has shared some deleted scenes from Enola Holmes with Millie Bobbie Brown – you can watch them below.

The first deleted scene to not make the final cut of the film shows Brown shortly after the disappearance of her character’s mother, Eudoria (played by Helena Bonham Carter).

The second shows Enola on the lookout for clues, venturing to a London hideout she finds earlier in the film.

You can watch the deleted scenes below:

Enola Holmes star Henry Cavill recently responded to a lawsuit filed against his character in the Netflix movie.

Cavill’s portrayal of Sherlock was the subject of a lawsuit claiming copyright infringement and trademark violations from the Conan Doyle Estate.

The Estate claimed that Cavill’s take on Sherlock shows a “warmer” side, which was only visible in the final 10 Sherlock stories – not currently in the public domain. The suit went on to argue that Enola Holmes shows Cavill’s Sherlock displaying such emotion, and thus infringes on the Estate’s copyrighted stories.

“I mean, honestly, I don’t have a take on it,” Cavill recently told GQ. “It’s a character from a page which we worked out from the screenplay. The legal stuff is above my pay grade.”

On his relationship with Brown’s Enola character, Cavill added: “He’s going to be the Sherlock we know in the sense that to the rest of the world he can be aloof and cold, but with Enola he had to have an emotional connection. That was key – and something different than we’ve had in previous Sherlocks.”

In a four-star review of Enola Holmes, NME said: “Guy Ritchie’s box office-busting reboot Sherlock Holmes kick-started a franchise in 2009 – thanks largely to the chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law – and Enola Holmes might prove an even bigger hit.”

Enola Holmes is now streaming on Netflix.