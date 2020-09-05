Netflix shares first images from David Fincher’s highly anticipated new film ‘Mank’

Netflix has shared the first images from David Fincher’s highly anticipated new drama Mank – you can see them below.

Mank is a black-and-white film starring Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

“1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles,” a press release reads.

Advertisement

The film, which is due to arrive the end of this year, also stars Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz, Sam Troughton as John Houseman, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg. Orson Welles is played by Tom Burke.

Take a look at the film’s first images below:

Advertisement

In addition to directing Mank, Fincher is also on writing duties. The film is produced by Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are on board to score the film. The Nine Inch Nails members have previously composed the scores for Fincher films such as The Social Network and Gone Girl.

Mank follows Fincher’s recent Netflix series Mindhunter, which has been indefinitely delayed while the filmmaker finishes the film on Mankiewicz.

The show’s lead stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv have all been released from their contracts with Netflix, so they can seek work before returning for a potential third series.

“David [Fincher] is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” a Netflix representative told TVLine in a statement, while confirming that the show has not been cancelled by the streaming service.

It continued: “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”