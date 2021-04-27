Netflix to stream Thai supernatural thriller film ‘Ghost Lab’

Ghost Lab, a supernatural thriller movie from Thailand, will be streaming on Netflix next month.

Directed by Paween Purijitpanya and starring Paris Intarakomalyasut and Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich, Ghost Lab centres on a pair of medical doctors whose encounter with a ghost spurs an obsession to prove the existence of an afterlife – a course that begins to prove hazardous for the two.

The film is set to be released worldwide on May 26. Watch the trailer for Ghost Lab below.

Netflix announced the new acquisition on April 27. “Ghost Lab is a bold, original film from the brilliant mind of Director Paween Purijitpanya and an incredible Thai cast and crew. We’re excited to partner with GDH to bring this film to our members in Thailand and around the world,” said Malobika Banerji, Director of Content, Southeast Asia at Netflix.

Purijitpanya called the film’s storyline “quite unconventional, because it attempts a deeper exploration of our belief in the supernatural, and whether this can be proven by science.”

He added, “It’s an honour to be partnering with a global platform that allows for creative expression and I hope this movie will encourage the audience to contemplate their ways of life and find the answers to their questions.”

Netflix’s acquisition of Ghost Lab comes after new coronavirus restrictions in Thailand that look to temporarily re-shutter cinemas until May 9, Reuters reports. The country has seen a swell in COVID-19 cases as of late, with a record single-day amount of deaths reported over the weekend, per Channel NewsAsia.

This also marks Netflix’s first deal with production studio GDH 559, reports Deadline, which is a subsidiary of established Thai entertainment brand GMM Grammy.

The company’s work includes the 2017 heist blockbuster Bad Genius, which grossed a considerable worldwide box office total and spawned a TV show, Bad Genius: The Series, which also stars Intarakomalyasut. It was reported in 2019 that the film would be adapted for American audiences.