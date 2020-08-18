Netflix unveil new Southeast Asian content, including Dr. Jason Leong comedy special

Malaysian comedian Dr. Jason Leong is set to make his debut on Netflix.

As part of its ongoing expansion into Southeast Asian content, the streaming giant will release Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed, which will premiere ahead of Malaysia Day 2020 in September.

Yesterday (August 17), the Malaysian comedian addressed his fans in an Instagram live video about the special, which was filmed at the Temple of Fine Arts Kuala Lumpur in 2018.

Advertisement

He recounted the night’s proceedings, which he admitted was a mixture of old and new material. He revealed that the show’s content was planned to gather his best material in a bid to sell to Netflix. “It’s just surreal that dream came true,” he says, “so I’m really, really glad.”

Leong’s reputation was bolstered in 2013 by his win at the Annual International Hong Kong Comedy Festival that year, making him the first Malaysian to do so. The former doctor has gone on to perform for Comedy Central’s Stand-up, Asia!, and made his mark performing at notable venues in the US.

Aside from Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed, Netflix will commit to two untitled feature films by Indonesian women directors.

While details of plot, genre, and casting are scant, both movies have been confirmed for release in 2021. The first will be directed by Nia Dinata (Arisan, Love for Share) and the other will be helmed by Hadrah Daeng Ratu (the upcoming Merindu Cahaya De Amstel).

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix for this new project and I always believe that storytelling, be it feature films, series or documentaries, can bring people together, no matter where they live or what language they speak,” Dinata said in a statement.

Advertisement

“I’m very honoured that Netflix provides us this opportunity to tell Indonesian stories to the world.”

These projects were commissioned by Myleeta Aga, Netflix’s director of content Southeast Asia Australia and New Zealand. They will join the growing catalog of Indonesian titles on the service, including The Night Comes For Us, Love for Sale and Humba Dreams.