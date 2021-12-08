Netflix unveils trippy new trailer for upcoming parkour anime film, ‘Bubble’

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming anime film, Bubble.

Bubble follows the story of Hibiki, one of many orphaned teenagers in Tokyo after a gravity-defying shower of bubbles rained down, killing their parents. Hibiki and his friends challenge other teenagers to adrenaline-pumping parkour battles atop the city’s skyline.

Along the way, Hibiki meets Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The two are able to hear sounds audible only to them, proving a potential clue to solving the mystery of the bubble apocalypse.

Advertisement

The teaser trailer was uploaded onto Netflix’s YouTube page on Tuesday (December 7), giving viewers a brief glimpse into Bubble‘s colourful post-apocalyptic Tokyo. Watch it below.

Bubble is directed by Tetsuro Araki, best known for directing Attack On Titan. The film was written by Japanese visual novelist and screenwriter Gen Urobuchi, who has written anime films such as Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Psycho-Pass.

The film’s original score was composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, who has contributed to Attack on Titan, Kill La Kill and the Gundam franchise.

Japanese actor Jun Shison (Fortuna’s Eye) voices Hibiki, while Uta’s voice actor has yet to be announced. Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanaka are also billed as voice actors for currently unknown characters.

Advertisement

Bubble is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 28.