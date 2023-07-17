Watch the thrilling trailer for Netflix’s ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ movie

Netflix has revealed the first full trailer for its upcoming live-adaptation movie, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Today (July 17), the streaming platformed released the trailer for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which is a live-film take on the popular Japanese manga of the same name.

The trailer, which can be seen below, sees Akira Tendo (portrayed here by Eiji Akaso) as he devotes his life to his job and exploitative company. When a zombie outbreak occurs, Tendo is re-energised after realising he doesn’t have to return to work anymore. Instead, he comes up with a list of 100 things he wants to do before he turns into a zombie, with a few friends he makes along the way.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead below.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is scheduled to release globally on the streaming platform on August 3. The upcoming live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead film also stars Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, Yui Ichikawa, Mayo Kawasaki and more.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead began as a manga series in October 2018, and is still ongoing. Most recently, the manga has been adapted for an anime series. That anime series – which is also streaming on Netflix now – premiered in early July.

In other Netflix news, Netflix is set to release the live-action series adaptation of One Piece this August. Season One is set to premiere on August 31, with all eight episodes being released onto the streaming platform simultaneously.