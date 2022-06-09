Netflix’s ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ film lands December release date

A new Seven Deadly Sins anime film will be released on Netflix this December.

Titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, the project is scheduled to be a two-part spin-off film derived from the original series. The project will feature a new original story, following the story of Tristan, the son of original series protagonist Meliodas.

More details can be found at Netflix’s Geeked Week announcement below at the 1:28:36 mark.

“Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power,” reads the film’s official synopsis, per IMDb. “To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.”

Three names from the film’s voice cast were also announced: Yuuki Kaji will reprise his role as Meliodas, while Tristan will be played by voice actors Mikako Komatsu and Ayumu Murase as a boy and teenager respectively.

As part of the announcement, Geeked Week also shared the following character designs.

The series will be directed by Bob Shirahata, while Rintarou Ikeda will serve as the project’s scriptwriter. Production studios Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack will be animating the film, a departure from the franchise’s previous studio, Studio Deen.

The film was previously announced last November with a teaser trailer. “The blood is passed on, and thus a new story begins,” the teaser captioned. Watch the trailer below.

Manga artist Nakaba Suzuki’s Seven Deadly Sins franchise has spawned a slew of related media, including four television series, two video games, and two films.

Its most recent television series, Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement, began streaming on Netflix last June. Meanwhile, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, the franchise’s most recent film, arrived on Netflix last October.