New Ali G movie in the works, claims report

Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly reviving his character Ali G for a new feature film.

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (via World Of Reel), Cohen has been secretly working on a new movie which sees him return to his early breakout character.

This would be the second Ali G film following 2002’s Ali G Indahouse, directed by Mark Mylod. Cohen originally played the character on Channel 4 comedy series The 11 O’Clock Show and Da Ali G Show, which aired from 2000 to 2004.

In 2021, Cohen reprised the character for a string of stand-up shows. “I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd,” he told GQ. “It was really good fun.”

Asked whether he would play the character again in this context at the time, Cohen replied: “Yes, I think I would.

“Because the reason I became a comedian was that I loved people laughing at my jokes. To actually hear laughter is a rare thing for me. When I do the movies, I think it is funny, but I have to wait three months to hear an audience laugh.”

Cohen’s last film was 2020’s Borat Subsequent Movefilm, a sequel to his 2006 mockumentary film Borat. He also played his other comedy character, gay fashion reporter Brüno Gehard, in the 2009 film Brüno.

The actor has played a number of dramatic roles too, most recently in 2020’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 which earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars. His other film credits include Les Miserables, Hugo and The Dictator.