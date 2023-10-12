New Berlin orchestra conductor dismisses ‘Tár’ comparisons: “It’s ridiculous”

Joana Mallwitz, the new chief conductor of Berlin’s Konzerthaus orchestra, has addressed comparisons to Cate Blanchett’s fictional conductor Lydia Tár.

Blanchett played the character in director Todd Field’s 2022 film Tár, a psychological drama about a world-renowned Berlin conductor who faces allegations of misconduct.

Mallwitz, who was inaugurated as chief conductor of the orchestra last month, has since been widely compared to the character due to her appearance.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mallwitz described the comparisons as “ridiculous” but explained that she hasn’t managed to see the film yet.

“I know it’s ridiculous,” Mallwitz said. “I really want to see the film and I adore Cate Blanchett, but it’s been such a whirlwind, I’ve had no time.

“But the comparisons between me and her – well, it’s just the hair, right? To be honest, people have been saying to me for the past 20 years that I and Blanchett look a little bit alike. And you know, I’m sure she has no clue about me.”

Mallwitz, the first woman to lead a Berlin orchestra, will be the new chief conductor and artistic director at Konzerthaus from the 2023/2024 season.

Tár was nominated for six awards at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Blanchett, who lost out to Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

In a five-star review, NME described the film as “riveting” and a “dazzling character study that will haunt you long after the credits roll”.