The new live-action Cinderella film starring Camila Cabello has found a home at Amazon Prime Video.

The previously announced film, which will be the singer’s film debut, is set to skip a traditional cinema release and come straight to the streaming service.

As reported by Deadline, Cinderella comes from Sony Pictures and will debut on Amazon later this year.

Advertisement

Cabello, in a starring role, will be joined by a supporting cast including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nick Galitzine, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and James Corden, the latter of whom will also produce the film.

The report adds that Cabello had a big say in the music of the film, which will feature both original music of hers alongside contemporary pop songs.

Of the film’s plot, the report adds: “The film is a musically-driven new take on the traditional story. Cinderella is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. With the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter) she musters the courage to make her dreams come true.”

The film is the second Cinderella-related film to be announced for release this year, with Bridesmaids creators Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo recently announced to create a new film for Disney about Cinderella’s stepsisters.

Elsewhere, Cabello this year launched the Healing Justice Project, a fund to provide mental health support for frontline workers and activists.

Advertisement

The singer has partnered with the Movement Voter Fund to provide funding to ten organisations for resources to help with their workers’ mental wellbeing. Cabello provided the seed money for the venture, and the first round of ten grants will total nearly $250,000 (£180,000).