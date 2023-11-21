New Jason Bourne movie in the works, Matt Damon to be “approached” about return

A new instalment in the Jason Bourne franchise is in development, according to reports.

As reported by Deadline, All Quiet At The Western Front director Edward Berger is in talks to helm the project, which would be the sixth film in the series. The last was 2016’s Jason Bourne, which saw Matt Damon reprise the role after almost ten years.

The currently-untitled film is said to be in early development at Universal, with no script. While no cast is attached, insiders claim Damon “would be approached first” about potentially returning to the role once the script is completed.

Advertisement

Berger’s All Quiet At The Western Front won four Oscars earlier this year, including Best International Feature, Cinematography, Score and Production Design. The World War Two drama also won seven BAFTAs, including Best Film.

The director’s past credits include German films Jack and All My Loving. He’s also directed upcoming British thriller Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow.

Based on the novels by Robert Ludlum, Jason Bourne’s big screen adaptations began with 2002’s The Bourne Identity, from director Doug Liman. Paul Greengrass took over directing duties for sequels The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum and 2016’s Jason Bourne.

Prior to the latter, Jeremy Renner played black ops agent Aaron Cross in the franchise’s fourth instalment, 2012’s The Bourne Legacy.

Damon recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, where he played General Leslie Groves opposite Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. He next stars in Ethan Coen’s next film, Drive-Away Dolls, led by Margaret Qualley.