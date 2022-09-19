New ‘Karate Kid’ film announced for 2024

A new Karate Kid film has been announced.

The franchise has enjoyed a revival in recent years with the success of Netflix series Cobra Kai, and Sony Pictures have announced a new standalone film for release in 2024.

However, it is understood that the film is unrelated to the TV show, with further details on stars and a director yet to be revealed.

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed he was not involved in a post on Twitter, writing: “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday.

“But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai”.

The new project will be the sixth film in the long-running Karate Kid franchise, which began in 1984. The most recent movie was released in 2010 and starred Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, receiving fairly positive reviews and grossing $359million (£315million) worldwide.

Cobra Kai recently released its fifth season, which sees the returns of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), as well as Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) from Karate Kid: Part III.

The official synopsis reads: “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town.

“With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Meanwhile, last year Andrew Garfield was seen to be overwhelmed after receiving a message from the Cobra Kai cast, being a big fan of the series.

“They know I exist. It feels like Christmas in my body,” he said. “My body feels like Christmas. Forget season four, that’s going to keep me going for years. I’m very moved and touched by that, gosh. Life can be okay, sometimes. Life can be really nice, that was one of the best moments of my life. I wish it wasn’t true but it is.”