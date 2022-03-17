New MH370 documentary promises to uncover “groundbreaking evidence” about lost Malaysia Airlines flight

The streaming service Paramount+ has ordered a new documentary series it says will “uncover groundbreaking evidence” about the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The documentary, which has a current working title of MH370: The Lost Flight, has yet to receive a release date. Produced by Vice Studios, MH370: The Lost Flight will consist of three 50-minute episodes that promise to “uncover groundbreaking evidence” of the flight’s disappearance, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary series will be told from the point of view from the families of the victims, and feature “new evidence” to debunk numerous previous theories about the plane’s disappearance. It will be produced for Paramount+ in the U.K. and SBS in Australia, in association with Vice World News.

MH370: The Lost Flight is not the first documentary about the event. Previous productions include MH370 – The Situation Room by 60 Minutes Australia and the 2021 French production MH 370.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared on March 8, 2014, while en route to Beijing, China from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The plane notably deviated from its intended flight route and was last seen crossing the Malay Peninsula and Andaman Sea.

Since its disappearance, small scraps of the plane – including part of a wing flap – have been found across six countries, although the vast majority of the aircraft has yet to be uncovered. Despite the largest search in history – with 14 countries, 43 ships and 58 aircraft aiding Malaysia – no bodies have been recovered. The case spawned many conspiracy theories, including an intentional crash, cover-ups by the Malaysian government and more.

News of Paramount+’s MH370: The Lost Flight comes shortly after the announcement of Man on the Run, a feature documentary about Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal.