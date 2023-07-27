New ‘Saw X’ poster is terrifying people online

The first promotional poster for the upcoming Saw X has been terrifying people online, with fans trying to figure out how the new trap works.

The poster was shared by the official film saga’s Twitter with the caption: “Welcome back to the game. Saw X – only in theaters September 29.”

It features a man with a torture device strapped onto his face. The device is a pair of goggles with two large tubes attached to the eye holes. The man is also seen screaming while the two tubes are crossed forming an “X”.

The Saw franchise is known for the elaborate traps both Jigsaw and other killers use to torture and kill people throughout the series. Some of the most infamous traps include the bathroom in Saw, the scalping chair from Saw IV, and the reverse bear trap seen in multiple films.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the poster. One user commented: “Not sure what is happening in this poster but holy shit it’s scary,” while another shared: “God imagine if they put bugs in those tubes….”

Elsewhere, another fan tweeted: “This is gonna be hella nasty,” while a different user said: “That thing looks like it’s ready to suck his guts out.”

The film’s synopsis reads: “Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer.

“[There] they discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

The 10th instalment in the franchise will see actor Tobin Bell reprise his role as John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw, once again. Saw X is set for release on September 29.

In other news, Saw X moved its release date to the same day as children’s film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, lining up the next big box office battle of 2023.

‘Saw Patrol’ will follow ‘Barbenheimer’ – the much-discussed and hugely hyped twin release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21 – as another big day at cinemas.