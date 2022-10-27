‘Narnia’ actor with flesh-eating disease praises “exceptional” NHS care

The Chronicles Of Narnia actor Georgie Henley has praised the “exceptional” care of the NHS after she was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis.

The actor, who played Lucy Pevensie across three films in the franchise, described her experience being admitted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge at the age of 18.

Henley described the disease as “a rare and punishing infection that nearly claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body” in a post on Instagram.

Advertisement

The NHS says that the disease can be contracted if a wound is infected and needs immediate hospital treatment, according to the BBC.

Georgie Henley went on to say that in order to prevent having to amputate her left hand and arm, she was given “gruelling invasive surgery, and later extensive reconstructive surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars”.

She went on to thank Addenbrooke’s for “their exceptional care”. A representative for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust said they were “always delighted to receive positive feedback, especially when it is written so thoughtfully.

“Sometimes the path to recovery can be long, and takes great courage, but we are always here to support with that journey.”

Henley went on to say she only felt confident enough to talk about her scars publicly and professionally now, nine years after the fact.

Advertisement

“It has taken me a long time to heal both physically and mentally but I hoped that one day there would be the right time to talk about what happened… Today is a start,” she said.

“The industry I am part of often focuses on a very narrow idea of what is deemed aesthetic “perfection”, and I worried that my scars would prevent me from getting work.”

Georgia Henley has also starred in 2014’s Perfect Sisters, as well as a shelved Game Of Thrones prequel pilot from 2019.