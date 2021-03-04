Nick Frost turned down a ‘Star Wars’ role because the pay was “rubbish”

Nick Frost was once offered a role in Star Wars, but the “rubbish” pay led him to turn it down.

The Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz star said that while he’s a fan of the movie franchise, he doesn’t regret his decision.

Appearing on the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast, Frost revealed the offer, saying: “It was only a little bit but I was like, it’s really small, the pay’s rubbish… I’ve got a family – I don’t do this for free.

Advertisement

“I mean I like Star Wars, I like watching it. I don’t want to watch it and think: ‘Look at your ugly mug’.”

Discussing whether he regrets the decision, Frost added: “There’s a part of me that thinks, ‘you could have been in Star Wars‘… But fuck it.

“I tend to not to look backwards at all, so that doesn’t really affect me as a choice I took because I think, well, it’s done. I’ve made the decision.”

In other news, Frost’s new Amazon Prime Video show Truth Seekers, a Ghostbusters pastiche that sees him reuniting with Simon Pegg, has been cancelled after just one season.

Calling the decision “a massive kick in the willy” in an Instagram post, Frost said: “Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season.

Advertisement

“We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us.”

Reviewing the first season of Truth Seekers, NME wrote: “Populated by “malevolent entities” and likeable heroes, Truth Seekers pastiches Ghostbusters through the lens of two of Britain’s greatest modern exports; it’s just a shame one of them feels oddly absent.

“Pegg and Frost’s idiosyncratic, referential humour doesn’t rear its head as much as usual, and so after conquering the zombie, cop and body-snatcher sub-genres, they’ve almost done themselves a disservice here. Expectations were high, but maybe, just maybe, their powers are starting to wane.”