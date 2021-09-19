Nicolas Cage explains why he’s not going to watch his new film

Nicholas Cage has explained why he’s not going to watch his new film.

Speaking to Collider, the actor said he has no intention to watch his meta film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which he plays a fictionalised version of himself.

“I’m never going to see that movie. I’m told it’s a good movie,” Cage said. “My manager Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the movie.

Advertisement

“But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theatre and watch me play [director] Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me. Because he kept pushing me in that direction.

“I said: ‘Tom, that’s not really me. I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments. I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.’

But he said: ‘Well, neurotic Cage is the best Cage.’ I said: ‘Okay, okay. Let’s go, man. I’ll do what you want.’

“I won’t see it. But I do hope you enjoy it,” he said.

Advertisement

Cage’s most recent film, Pig, received much critical acclaim including a four star review from NME which said: “Remarkably, Pig is Michael Sarnoski’s directorial debut (he also wrote the script, based on a story co-created with Vanessa Block), though it has the assurance and quality of an old hand.

“If all Sarnoski had achieved was to draw out one of Cage’s finest performances, that would have been enough but Pigis so much more. Wolff and Arkin excel in their support roles and cinematographer Patrick Scola must be congratulated for his striking work in creating a visual masterpiece. Its slow pace and relative lack of action mean it won’t please everyone, but Pig is porking brilliant. Seek it out.”