Nicolas Cage has ranked his favourite Nicolas Cage movies

Nicolas Cage has ranked his five favourite Nicolas Cage movies.

The movie legend was asked the question by Stephen Colbert during his recent appearance on The Late Show to promote new vampire movie Renfield.

Responding almost immediately, Cage said: “I’m gonna start with Pig — that’s my favourite movie I’ve ever made.”

He went on: “I love Mandy, that Panos Cosmatos directed. I love Bringing Out the Dead, that Martin Scorsese directed. And I loved Bad Lieutenant, Werner Herzog. I loved a movie called Joe that David Gordon Green directed.”

Chiming in with his own suggestion, Colbert said: “I’d go Face/Off,” to which Cage responded: “Vampire’s Kiss was a little movie I made where I was able to explore my more abstract dreams with film performance.

“I was sadly playing a character who was losing his mind, but he was beginning to think that he was the vampire from the original Nosferatu movie… So I got to act like a German expressionistic silent movie star. And that was cool.”

He added: “I was able to use what I learned on this little Vampire’s Kiss movie and put it in this giant movie, and it worked!”

Reviewing Cage’s turn in Renfield, NME wrote: “What really makes this film pop are the game performances – Hoult’s wry self-awareness nicely compliments Cage’s literal vamping – and flashy action sequences. McKay has crafted a blood-soaked blast where dismembered human limbs are used as clubs to beat people with and a humble piece of cutlery becomes a sort of Chekhov’s Gun: if you see a fork, chances are it’s going in someone’s jugular.

“Renfield isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’ve got a reasonably strong stomach and an appreciation for the tongue-in-cheek, it really is bloody good fun.”

Ahead of the film’s release, it was revealed that Cage stayed in character as Dracula even when cameras weren’t rolling during filming for the new movie.

The film’s director Chris McKay said that the Mandy actor was “living” in character between takes while shooting the upcoming horror comedy. In fact, Cage’s method acting approach to the character was so extreme that McKay said it was like talking to the vampire himself.

Speaking to Insider, McKay said: “Whatever scene we did, he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting. So if he’s a little frosty in the scene he’s going to have a little bit of that between takes, but still up for whatever we were doing.”