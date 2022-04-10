Nicolas Cage says he “would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo”

Nicolas Cage has said that he would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo if a film based on the scientific visionary ever gets green lit.

The Con Air actor shared his desire to take on the role – based on the books Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas (1870) and The Mysterious Island (1875) – during a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Saturday (April 9).

“I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of the character’s love of the ocean I share that with him,” Cage told fans.

Elsewhere during the forum chat, Cage discussed his Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-star Pedro Pascal, labelling him “a genuinely nice man” and gushed about how much he loved working with him.

“First and foremost, Pedro Pascal is a genuinely nice man. You couldn’t ask for a nicer more pleasant person to work with,” Cage began. “Second he has a very unique sense of humor. It’s the kind of sense of humor where I don’t know if he’s really making a joke or he isn’t making a joke. Such as comment about the appearance of a cabbage in a cabbage field.”

He continued: “It made me wonder if he was a method actor and was in character and adding a kind of confused dimension to the Javi role, or if he genuinely thought the cabbage was amusing. I am still confounded by this. I mean who makes a joke about cabbage, except him? It’s just not funny!”

Last year, director Adam Wingard revealed that he’s trying to reunite Cage and John Travolta for a sequel to the 1997 action flick Face/Off.

The Godzilla vs. Kong director is helming a follow up to John Woo’s blockbuster and he hopes that the two actors will reprise their roles as FBI agent Sean Archer and terrorist Castor Troy respectively.

During yesterday’s Reddit Q&A, Cage said that he would be up for reprising his role as Troy for a Face/Off sequel.

Meanwhile, Cage has said he’s still waiting for his money back after returning a stolen dinosaur skull he’d bought at an auction.

The actor had purchased a Tyrannosaurus bataar skull from a Beverly Hills gallery for $276,000 (£186,000) in 2007, without knowing it was stolen.

“It was the skull I bought at an auction, and I bought it legally,” Cage recently told GQ. “Here’s the MacGuffin: When the Mongolian government said they needed it back, I gave it to them, but I never got my money back.”