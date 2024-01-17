Nicole Kidman reveals lie she told to land auditions

Nicole Kidman has revealed the fib she used to tell to secure auditions in her early career.

The Big Little Lies star recently told The Radio Times Podcast that she used to lie about her height in order to make it through to auditions, after she was told she wouldn’t make it as an actor on account of being “too tall”.

Kidman is five foot 11 inches, but used to pretend she was five foot ten and a half inches, to try and improve her chances of succeeding in an acting career.

“I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall’,” shared the Australian actor.

“People would say, ‘How’s the air up there?’ Now I get, ‘You’re so much taller than I thought’, or men grappling with how high my heels should be,” she continued.

Speaking on red carpet fashion, she said: “Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person – a giraffe!’”

The Moulin Rouge star then shared a story about her childhood, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt for a role in the musical, Annie, because she was two inches taller than the criteria, which was five foot two inches.

She shared that the girls going for the role weren’t even allowed in the audition room until they were measured, however despite her height, Kidman was given the opportunity to audition.

“I didn’t get the part,” she said. “I didn’t even get a call back – but at least I got to sing four lines of a chorus.”

Last month, Kidman spoke about age discrimination in the acting industry.