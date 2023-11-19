Nicole Kidman reveals new season of ‘Big Little Lies’ is on the way

Nicole Kidman has shocked fans by revealing that a new season of hit HBO show Big Little Lies is on the way.

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies was originally billed as a mini-series but its success led to a second season.

Alongside Kidman, the show starred Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. The second season introduced Meryl Streep as Kidman’s mother-in-law in the show.

While speaking onstage at a Q&A event this weekend (November 18), Kidman was asked about the show and revealed that a new season was in the works.

“I loved Big Little Lies,” Kidman said (via E! Online), before adding: “because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.”

Kidman then continued: “And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

Previously, hopes of a third season were dashed when Kravitz said she didn’t think a third season would arrive following the death of Jean-Marc Vallée.

Vallée, who served as a director and executive producer on Big Little Lies, died aged 58 on December 25 2021 from “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis”, according to the final coroner’s report (via Deadline).

Speaking in an interview with GQ, Kravitz responded to a fan who asked whether the HBO series would return for a third season.

“I don’t think it is,” Kravitz replied. “We talked about doing season three a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking. And I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.”

HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, previously addressed the possibility of a third season in 2019.

“To me on the face of it, there’s no obvious place to go,” Bloys said. “But this is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, and if they said ‘we have the greatest take’, I’d listen to them. I’d be open.”

The first season of Big Little Lies won eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 16 total nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series and a directing award for Vallée.