‘No Time To Die’ star Ana De Armas doesn’t want a female Bond

No Time To Die star Ana De Armas has said “there’s no need” for a female actor to play James Bond.
The actor – who starred alongside Daniel Craig in the most recent 007 film – explained she would like the female roles in Bond films to be “brought to life in a different way”.
“There’s no need for a female Bond,” de Armas recently told The Sun. “There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over.
“This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”
She continued: “What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way.
“That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”
Ana de Armas will soon be playing Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film Blonde, and has also been cast as the lead character in John Wick spinoff Ballerina.
The actor recently revealed she insisted on hiring a female writer for the film, eventually landing on Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell.
“It was really important for me to hire a female writer, because to that point when I got involved in the project, it was only the director, Len Wiseman, and another guy,” de Armas told Elle. “And I was like, ‘That’s not going to work.’”