Lea Seydoux has tested positive for COVID-19, putting her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in doubt.

The No Time to Die actress is due to appear in four films at the festival, which is already underway, including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Arnaud Desplechin’s Deception.

Seydoux is double vaccinated and asymptomatic, though organisers have put strict measures in place during the in-person festival.

The news comes as Cannes has reported an average of three COVID-19 cases per day, though general secretary Francois Desrousseaux has denied rumours of a “cluster”.

“Out of several thousand people getting testing here on a daily basis, there are an average of three cases per day,” he said.

Guests who aren’t double vaccinated or are travelling from abroad, including the US and countries on France’s ‘orange’ list (for example, the UK), have been required to get tested every other day to gain access to the Palais des Festivals.

“Since the start of the festival on Tuesday, there were a maximum of six cases found on a single day,” Desrousseaux added. “If we look at the proportion of cases compared with the number of people tested, we’re well below the national average.”

He further confirmed that Cannes organisers have asked all employees to also take a test every two days, as opposed to the standard once every five days, and if an attendee tests positive they are required to isolate immediately and not be admitted to the festival site.

Seydoux is set to reprise her role as Dr Madeleine Swann from 2015’s Spectre in the next James Bond outing No Time to Die, which is due out later this year after a number of delays due to the pandemic.

Speaking last year about the project, she teased: “There’s a lot of emotion in this Bond. It’s very moving. I bet you’re going to cry, if you like to cry. [When I watched it,] I cried, which is weird, because I play in it.”