Noel Clarke officially leaves his production company Unstoppable

Noel Clarke has officially left his production company Unstoppable Film and TV, following allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying from earlier this year.

All3Media, the production company which backed Clarke’s Unstoppable in 2018, told Variety in a statement: “Noel Clarke has left Unstoppable Film and TV. Jason Maza has also left the company.”

Clarke was put under investigation by All3Media shortly after The Guardian published an exposé including testimonials from 20 women who had made accusations against the British actor.

Known for writing, directing and starring in the Hood trilogy films, Clarke was accused of a variety of wrongdoings – from alleged bullying to sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. He denied all claims through his lawyers except for one, accepting that he once made inappropriate comments about one woman for which he later apologised.

He was suspended from Unstoppable alongside Maza, who co-ran the company since the pair founded it together in 2007, shortly after the Guardian investigation was published.

According to Variety, junior staff members at Unstoppable have also left the company to move onto other roles, and that All3Media are exploring options to potentially move ongoing projects to other companies in their portfolio.

Last week, Scotland Yard said that more women have reportedly come forward with further allegations against Noel Clarke.

A new statement from the Metropolitan Police obtained by the BBC reads: “On Wednesday, 21 April, police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.