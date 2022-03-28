Noel Clarke won’t face criminal investigation over alleged sex crimes

Noel Clarke won’t face a criminal investigation over alleged sex crimes, Scotland Yard have confirmed.

Last year (April 29), a report was published in the Guardian that saw 20 women accuse Clarke of a variety of wrongdoings – from alleged bullying to sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. Clarke said in a statement at the time that he “vehemently” denied at the allegations.

Now, police have said there is not enough evidence to launch an investigation.

Specialist detectives at Scotland Yard said they carried out a “thorough assessment” of the information received and decided it “would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation”.

In a statement, The Metropolitan Police said: “On Wednesday, 21 April 2021 police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.

“Following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation. We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report.

“If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered.”

In a statement last year after denying the allegations, Clarke added: “Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.”

He continued: “To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

Before this, Clarke had denied all claims in The Guardian’s investigation through his lawyers except for one, accepting that he once made inappropriate comments about one woman for which he later apologised.

Clarke, who was suspended by BAFTA following the allegations, said in a statement to The Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

After the news of the allegations surfaced, ITV made the decision to pull the finale of Clarke’s Viewpoint.

Sky also dropped Clarke and suspended production on the new season of his show Bulletproof until further notice.

“Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.