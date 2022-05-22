‘Ocean’s Eleven’ film in development with Margot Robbie and Jay Roach

Margot Robbie and director Jay Roach are currently developing a new Ocean’s Eleven movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. have tapped up Robbie to star in and produce the film that will be helmed by Roach, who directed Robbie in 2019 drama Bombshell.

The script, which is being penned by Carrie Solomon, is being kept under wraps, but what is known is that it will be an original Ocean’s Eleven set in Europe in the 1960s.

Robbie is producing with Tom Ackerley, her partner at LuckyChap. Roach is also producing, along with Michelle Graham of his Delirious Media. Executive producers include Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara.

The project is still in development and has not yet been greenlit by Warner Bros., but the aim is to start shooting it next year.

The Ocean’s franchise launched in 2001 with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and others. After taking over $450million at the worldwide box office, Soderbergh and company released two more films, in 2004 and 2007, respectively.

The last Ocean’s film was 2018’s Ocean’s 8, a female-centric spin-off led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.

Robbie’s next film will see her take on the role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s new live-action film based on the famous Mattel doll.

The Harley Quinn actor will star alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, and a wider ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera and more.

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023. It was also revealed at CinemaCon that Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the same day.