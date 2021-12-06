Octavia Spencer says her house is haunted by the ghost of a film star

Octavia Spencer has said that her home is haunted by the ghost of a late film star.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has starred in the likes of The Help, Ma and The Shape Of Water, made the claim on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that her house was owned by an unnamed film star previously.

“I grew up watching Westerns and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns, so I must have been a fan of his,” she began. “I think he is my protector. I love him because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there. He runs them out.

Advertisement

“If they stay at my place they don’t want to come back,” she went on to joke.

.@OctaviaSpencer has a ghost in her house, but he doesn’t haunt her. They have boundaries. pic.twitter.com/qkQgTQaakF — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 3, 2021

“And that’s how I know that they don’t belong there because if you’re a person that belongs there everybody is like, ‘Oh your place is so welcoming, it’s so great’. That’s how I feel about it.”

Spencer added that the supposed spirit tends to act off when she goes away, admitting: “When I leave for a long time, he’s a little shady. The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on.

“I love my ghost. I just don’t want you bringing your ghost to my house. I don’t want anybody’s ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost. Because my ghost can haunt me but he doesn’t haunt me. We have boundaries.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, last year Spencer spoke about pay inequality in Hollywood, revealing she hadn’t been paid “what I feel I deserve” in her career.

“Not yet. But I always get a raise. Every single job, I get a raise,” she said.

“I don’t think any woman has really gotten what she deserves. But when I ask for something and they don’t meet it, I’m always willing to walk away.”

Spencer further advised: “There’s always room for advancement. Educate yourself on what everybody else in the market is getting and then ask for what you deserve.

“You’re not always going to get it, but you also have to be willing to walk away at some point.”