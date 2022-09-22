Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles spitting rumours

Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumours that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere.

The director was interviewed by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and was asked about several rumours surrounding the film during its premiere at the Venice film festival, including a video many interpreted as Styles spitting on his co-star Pine.

“Another one of our weird rumours, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think …” Wilde began, before Colbert cut her off and asked from a notecard: “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer.”

“No, he did not. But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact …” Wilde replied, before Colbert jokingly added: “Only time will tell.”

.@oliviawilde sets the record straight about Shia LaBeouf's departure from #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/scfmHAeZlG — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 22, 2022

Both Pine and Styles have since denied the rumours of the incident as well, with Pine’s representative saying: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Styles jokingly addressed the rumours at the first show he played at Madison Square Garden after returning from Venice.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York,” Styles said on stage at his 10th show at the venue. “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.”

Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 23.