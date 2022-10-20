Olivia Wilde shares Nora Ephron divorce salad dressing recipe

Olivia Wilde has shared the recipe for her “special dressing” as coined by Nora Ephron.

The salad dressing was mentioned in a scathing account from a former nanny of Wilde and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, as the nanny claimed the “special” dressing triggered a major fight between the couple.

The nanny claims Wilde made a salad with the “special dressing” for Harry Styles, who she had become romantically involved with, while Sudeikis had noticed this and tried to stop Wilde from leaving the house to see the popstar.

Wilde took to social media on Tuesday (October 18) to share a page from Nora Ephron’s autobiographical novel Heartburn – based on the author’s own divorce – featuring a recipe for a “very strong vinaigrette”.

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the page on Wilde’s story said, per Yahoo. “Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny spoke to the Daily Mail about a fight she claims took place on November 15, after Sudeikis saw Wilde making the salad dressing.

The nanny went on to allege that as Wilde went to leave the house with the salad, “Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.”

She added: “Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].”

Wilde and Sudeikis have since shared a joint statement denying the nanny’s claims.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”