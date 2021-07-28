A shooting at a screening of The Forever Purge just outside of Los Angeles has left an 18-year-old woman dead and a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

According to local source KABC in Corona, the shooting occurred late Tuesday night (July 27). The woman killed has been identified as Rylee Goodrich, while Anthony Barajas, a social media influencer, remains on life support at a local hospital after being wounded.

Local police have confirmed the arrest of 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez in connection with the shooting. Jimenez was taken into custody Tuesday night after detectives collected witness statements and served a search warrant, where he was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. He is currently being held on bail amounting to $2million.

Officers reported finding a firearm that matched the type of weapon used, as well as “additional evidence related to the crime scene.” Authorities added there is no known motive for the shooting and stated it “appears to be an unprovoked attack.”

KABC: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Corona movie theater during showing of 'The Forever Purge.’ Unknown whether shooting is domestic; only 6 tickets were sold for the midnight movie.#LosAngeles #crime#GunViolence https://t.co/uDdK6CqueN — 🌻Darwin🌻 (@jf_darwin) July 28, 2021

Goodrich and Barajas are said to have attended the film screening together, and records indicate that only six tickets were sold for that evening’s showing of The Forever Purge (per Rolling Stone). While some evidence was recovered from the scene, no weapon was found.

According to CBS News, theatre employee Kailyn Dillon, who was not working when the incident occurred, reported that “no one apparently heard the gunshot” on the night of the shooting.

“I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if it just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt,” she added.