‘One Piece Film: Red’ is Japan’s ninth highest-earning film of all time

The latest film instalment in the One Piece franchise, One Piece Film: Red is officially Japan’s ninth highest-earning film of all-time after eleven consecutive weeks at the top of Japan’s box office rating.

According to Anime News Network, the film has surpassed Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Bayside Shakedown 2 in the country and is also now the sixth all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan. It joins other anime movies such as Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, Spirited Away, and Your Name among other titles.

One Piece: Film Red premiered in the country on August 6 and is slated to release in Australia on November 3 and North America on November 4 via Crunchyroll. Both English-dub and English-subbed versions of the film will be available.

The film focuses on a new character in the One Piece franchise, “the world’s most beloved singer” named Uta. She gained prominence by concealing her identity during her performances. It is revealed that she is the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and a childhood friend of Monkey D. Luffy, the series’ main character.

In a press release sent to Anime News Network, the film earned 78% more during opening weekend compared to the franchise’s previous film, One Piece Stampede.

In other news, Netflix is gearing up to produce its own live-action series remake of the anime classic featuring Iñaki Godoy as lead character Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Production for the series reportedly started in February.