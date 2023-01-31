‘One Piece Film Red’ now 4th all-time anime film globally

One Piece Film Red now holds the title of fourth highest-earning anime film of all time, taking the spot from Howl’s Moving Castle.

The film’s official website announced on January 30 that the film had grossed JPY31.9 billion ($246.5 million) worldwide, making it the fourth highest-earning anime film of all time globally. In doing so, it took the spot from the Studio Ghibli classic Howl’s Moving Castle, which grossed $236 million worldwide.

One Piece Film Red also announced that it has also grossed JPY19.7 billion as of its final day at the Japanese box office on January 29, with over 14 million tickets sold. It currently sits as the fifth highest-earning anime film in Japan, joining the likes of Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, Spirited Away, and Your Name on the illustrious list.

Series creator Eiichiro Oda also included a new wanted poster of series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy to commemorate the landmark feat, which sees the film’s JPY31.9 billion global take replacing the usual bounty amount seen in the promotional wanted posters synonymous with the series.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association has also revealed that the music team for One Piece Film Red will be receiving the Special Award at its upcoming ceremony on March 10. The team of rising vocaloid singer Ado and song composers Mrs. Green Apple, Vaundy, FAKE TYPE., Yūta Orisaka, Hiroyuki Sawano, and Motohiro Hata, as well as film composer Yasutake Nakata have released the seven songs Ado contributed to the movies as part of the ‘Uta no Uta One Piece Film Red’ album.

The film revolves around Uta, “the world’s most beloved singer”, and a childhood friend of Luffy. Though she rose to prominence while concealing her identity, it was revealed in the trailers that Uta is also the daughter of Luffy’s longtime idol Red-Haired Shanks.