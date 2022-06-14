‘One Punch Man’ anime getting live-action movie adaptation directed by Justin Lin

Justin Lin has been tapped to direct a live-action adaptation of the hit Japanese manga and anime series One Punch Man.

As Deadline reports, the upcoming film looks to kick off a potential franchise. A cast and release date have yet to be announced.

One Punch Man follows the adventures of Saitama, a superhero who is able to defeat anyone with a single punch and seeks a worthy opponent. The series got its start in 2009 as a webcomic before going viral and being adapted into a manga series in 2012. The series then received an anime adaptation, spawning two seasons in 2015 and 2019.

The live-action One Punch Man adaptation will be written by Jumanji: The Next Level’s Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, with Lin reportedly planning for a rewrite and for production to begin by the end of the year. The film was first ordered in April 2020.

One Punch Man is the latest manga and anime franchise to receive the live-action treatment following One Piece, Gundam and Avatar: The Last Airbender for Netflix. Netflix released one season of a live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation in November before cancelling it less than a month later.

Justin Lin – best known for the Fast & Furious franchise – most recently announced his departure from Fast X following a “major disagreement” with lead star and producer Vin Diesel. The news of Lin’s departure came just days after production on the film had begun.