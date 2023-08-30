‘Oppenheimer’ beats ‘Barbie’ at global box office for first time

Oppenheimer has topped the worldwide box office in its sixth week of release, surpassing Barbie for the first time.

Since both films were released on July 21, Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy has remained ahead of Oppenheimer at the global box office. On the weekend of August 25-27, however, Christopher Nolan’s historical drama topped the chart.

As reported by ScreenDaily, Oppenheimer took $38.1million globally within the weekend timeframe, while Barbie trailed behind with $35.3million.

The boost is a result of Oppenheimer’s belated release in two new countries: Italy, where it grossed $9.7million over its five-day debut, and Greece, where it racked up $882,000.

The film looks set to receive a significant boost this week, with Oppenheimer opening in China on Wednesday (August 30).

Despite trailing behind this week, Barbie is still on track to surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing movie of 2023. The film recently passed the $1.342billion mark at the global box office, officially besting Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 as the highest-grossing movie in Warner Bros. history.

Barbie and Oppenheimer’s dual release created the “Barbenheimer” phenomena which boosted the success of both films at the box office. The latter is currently the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Barbie and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.

“For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”