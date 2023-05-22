‘Oppenheimer’ is officially Christopher Nolan’s longest film yet

Interstellar is no longer Christopher Nolan‘s longest film.

According to the director himself – via a new interview with Total Film – his upcoming film Oppenheimer will be his longest movie to date, running longer than Interstellar‘s duration of two hours and 49 minutes.

While he has yet to reveal the exact time of Oppenheimer‘s runtime, Nolan shared that it’s “kissing three hours”. “It’s slightly longer than the longest we’ve done,” Nolan said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nolan spoke of the movie’s complicated lead character, saying he’s “drawn to interesting protagonists – protagonists who have ambiguity to them. I think of any character I’ve dealt with, Oppenheimer is by far the most ambiguous and paradoxical. Which, given that I’ve made three Batman films, is saying a lot.”

Oppenheimer Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is considered the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project. It also includes Emily Blunt as wife Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss.

Murphy recently said he was “desperate” to play the lead role, after starring in five of Nolan’s past films in supporting roles.

Speaking to Associated Press, Murphy said: “I have always said publicly and privately to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”