‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Critics Choice Awards – here’s the full list of winners

Last night (January 15) saw the Critics Choice Awards held with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominating the evening.

The Cillian Murphy-starring film about the father of the atomic bomb took away eight awards on the night including Best Director and Best Picture. Murphy was expected to take home Best Actor, but lost out to Paul Giamatti, who won Best Actor for his turn in The Holdovers in one of the biggest upsets of the evening.

Barbie followed behind with six wins, including Best Comedy and Best Song (‘I’m Just Ken’). The Best Actress award went to Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things.

On the television side of the awards, The Bear continued to do well in awards season – much like the Golden Globes last week, taking home four awards alongside Beef, while Succession took home three awards.

Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony, which also saw Harrison Ford accept the career achievement award, while America Ferrera was awarded the SeeHer Award.

View the full list of winners at the Critics Choice Awards below:

FILM

Best Picture

WINNER: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress

WINNER: Emma Stone — Poor Things

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie



Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things



Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December



Best Young Actor/Actress

WINNER: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie

Calah Lane — Wonka

Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director

WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon



Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Air — Alex Convery

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch

Past Lives — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Best Production Design

WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

WINNER: Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Oppenheimer

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

WINNER: Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

WINNER: ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Barbie

‘Dance the Night’ – Barbie

‘Peaches’ – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

‘Road to Freedom’ – Rustin

‘This Wish’ – Wish

‘What Was I Made For’ – Barbie

Best Score

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TELEVISION



Best Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver – The Other Two

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Best Limited Series

WINNER: Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Best Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Quiz Lady

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Reality

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney – Reality

Juno Temple – Fargo

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef

Billie Boullet – A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Foreign Language Series

WINNER: Lupin

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Mask Girl

Moving

Best Animated Series

WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love



Best Talk Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer