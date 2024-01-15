‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Critics Choice Awards – here’s the full list of winners

Last night (January 15) saw the Critics Choice Awards held with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominating the evening.
The Cillian Murphy-starring film about the father of the atomic bomb took away eight awards on the night including Best Director and Best Picture. Murphy was expected to take home Best Actor, but lost out to Paul Giamatti, who won Best Actor for his turn in The Holdovers in one of the biggest upsets of the evening.
Barbie followed behind with six wins, including Best Comedy and Best Song (‘I’m Just Ken’). The Best Actress award went to Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things.
On the television side of the awards, The Bear continued to do well in awards season – much like the Golden Globes last week, taking home four awards alongside Beef, while Succession took home three awards.
Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony, which also saw Harrison Ford accept the career achievement award, while America Ferrera was awarded the SeeHer Award.
View the full list of winners at the Critics Choice Awards below:
FILM
Best Picture
WINNER: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Best Actor
WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Actress
WINNER: Emma Stone — Poor Things
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
America Ferrera — Barbie
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Best Young Actor/Actress
WINNER: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
Calah Lane — Wonka
Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director
WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Air — Alex Convery
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December — Samy Burch
Past Lives — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Best Production Design
WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
WINNER: Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Oppenheimer
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
WINNER: Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
WINNER: ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Barbie
‘Dance the Night’ – Barbie
‘Peaches’ – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
‘Road to Freedom’ – Rustin
‘This Wish’ – Wish
‘What Was I Made For’ – Barbie
Best Score
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
WINNER: Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
WINNER: The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver – The Other Two
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Best Limited Series
WINNER: Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
Best Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Quiz Lady
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Reality
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney – Reality
Juno Temple – Fargo
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef
Billie Boullet – A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Best Foreign Language Series
WINNER: Lupin
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Mask Girl
Moving
Best Animated Series
WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
Best Talk Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Comedy Special
WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer