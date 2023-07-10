‘Oppenheimer’ includes “prolonged full nudity” from main cast

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has discussed the upcoming film’s sex scenes, revealing it features “prolonged full nudity” from the main cast.

In Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming biopic, Murphy plays scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer who is credited as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project. The film is set to be released on July 21, 2023.

Nolan has previously described the film as “kind of a horror movie” and teased parts of its plot, and Murphy has now shed more light on one particular aspect of the feature.

Now, in a new interview with The Guardian, it has been revealed that the film features “prolonged full nudity” from the Peaky Blinders star and his ex-fiancee in the film, Florence Pugh, though Murphy said: “I’m under strict instructions not to give away anything.”

Discussing ‘chemistry tests’ ahead of some scenes with on-screen wife Emily Blunt that he describes as “pretty rough,” Murphy added: “They put two actors in a room to see if there’s any spark, and have all the producers and director at a table watching. I don’t know what metric they use, and it seems so outrageously silly, but sometimes you get a chemistry and nobody knows why.

“You can be immediately vulnerable and open, and try stuff. There were moments where I remember saying, ‘I couldn’t have done that if it wasn’t with you.’”

“Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated,” Nolan said of early screenings of Oppenheimer in a new interview with Wired magazine.

“They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done.”

The director added: “It is an intense experience because it’s an intense story. I showed it to a filmmaker recently who said it’s kind of a horror movie. I don’t disagree.”

Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s longest-ever film, with a runtime just short of three hours. It will also be the director’s first R-rated film since 2002’s Insomnia.

He also recently said that there’s an “interesting relationship” between the endings of Oppenheimer and his 2011 film Inception.

Other cast members in Oppenheimer include Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Michael Angarano and Jack Quaid.